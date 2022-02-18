Who Will Lead PBKS in IPL 2022 - Shikhar Dhawan or Mayank Agarwal? Co-owner Mohit Burman Has This to Say

When KL Rahul left Punjab Kings and joined Lucknow Super Giants, everyone had one question, is Mayank Agarwal going to be their leader for the upcoming season? The initial indications suggested that the Karnataka player will take over the mantle from KL Rahul. Then during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Punjab Kings shed some serious cash on veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan and explosive English wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. Their recruitment forced many to think that Anil Kumble and his staff may consider appointing Dhawan as captain, owing to his experience as an IPL skipper before.

A few days ago it was reported that Dhawan will be announced as the captain of Punjab Kings. However, in an interview with News9 Sports, Mohit Burman, co-owner of the franchise, hinted otherwise. Burman said, ‘I think it’s a big advantage to have a senior player who has played with you before to lead the team. He understands the thinking of the coach.

“He has a good rapport with the coaches and the idea is to give him a strong bunch of players who fill up all the positions," he added.

Apart from Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings retained Arshdeep Singh ahead of the mega auction. Then on the auction day, Punjab Kings signed Shikhar Dhawan from the list of marquee players for INR 8.25cr. However, Burman added that the strategy at the auction was to acquire strong players in every position.

“Our strategy was to put very strong lieutenants in every position so it would be much easier for the captain to not only lead but be a team player. Therefore, I wanted to give an equal playing side which will come across as a strong team than to have one strong leader."

Punjab Kings bought 23 players at the IPL mega auction for two days. They spent Rs 86.55 crore retaining and buying players and were still left with Rs 3.45 crore. South Africa fast bowler Rabada was their costliest buy on Day 1, for whom they shelled out Rs 9.25 crore. However, Liam Livingstone trumped him on Sunday as PBKS broke the bank by spending Rs 11.5 crore, making him the second most expensive Englishman in IPL history.

