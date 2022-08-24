Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash at The Asia Cup 2022? Shahid Afridi Makes His Prediction

Defending champions India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign this Sunday when they clash with old rivals Pakistan in Dubai. The hugely anticipated clash has become rarity in recent years thanks to the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.

It only has added to the intrigue. The last time these two teams clashed on the cricket field was at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE which turned out to be a one-sided affair as India lost by 10 wickets – the first time they suffered a world cup defeat to Pakistan.

In the lead up to the marquee clash though, both the teams have been handed major injury blows. Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi will both me missing the continental tournaments on account of injuries.

Recently, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi held a Question & Answer session with his followers on micro-blogging website Twitter.

On expected lines, a fan asked, “Which is the stronger team in Pakistan Vs India match and who do you think will win?”

Afridi, who has himself been part of several icnonic Indo-Pak matches during his playing days, avoided making predictions and instead took the diplomatic route.

Depends on who makes the least mistakes. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

“Depends on who makes the least mistakes,” Afridi replied.

In the history of Asia Cup, India have beaten Pakistan eight times while losing five times.

Meanwhile former India head coach has singled out allrounder Hardik Pandya as the most important part of their eleven who lends a much-needed balance to the side.

“He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned,” Shastri said in a press conference organised by Star Sports.

“You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away. That’s how important he is. You don’t know whether to play an extra batsman or an extra bowler,” he added.

Shastri claimed that India were hit badly by the absence of Pandya at the T20 World Cup last year where they exited in the group stage itself.

“We missed him really badly last year in the (T20) World Cup when he couldn’t bowl. It makes a massive difference. There is no one close to him when it comes to the quality that he possesses at that number. I think he is an extremely important player and has to be watched very closely. With the number of matches coming up, he is the last person you want to play in all those matches,” Shastri said.

