Who Would Win Arm-wrestling Match Between Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya: Shreyas Iyer Has an Answer
Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers around, not just in the Indian team, but in the world. In a video quiz with Shreyas Iyer, ESPNCricinfo asked the batsman, as to who would win the an arm-wrestling match between India skipper and Hardik Pandya, he chose the former. Though when it came to a better physique, Iyer went with Pandya, over any other cricketer in the Indian team.
