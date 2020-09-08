Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Who Would Win Arm-wrestling Match Between Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya: Shreyas Iyer Has an Answer

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers around, not just in the Indian team, but in the world. In a video quiz with Shreyas Iyer, ESPNCricinfo asked the batsman, as to who would win the an arm-wrestling match between India skipper and Hardik Pandya, he chose the former. Though when it came to a better physique, Iyer went with Pandya, over any other cricketer in the Indian team.

Cricketnext Staff |September 8, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Best I've Felt Since 2016 Season; Going Without Baggage into IPL, Says Virat Kohli

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Best I've Felt Since 2016 Season; Going Without Baggage into IPL, Says Virat Kohli

Further in the video Iyer also revealed that he texts a lot to Kohli, and the duo talk about watches. Earlier India no.5 had complimented the skipper and said, "It's really a phenomenal feeling when he talks or compliments his teammates... He's a role model for all the youngsters out there."

"Whenever he goes out on the field it feels as if he's playing his first game. He's never tired, always energetic like a lion. You see a different body language when he enters the ground, something great to learn from him."

ALSO READ - India’s Tour of Australia Likely to Begin in East Coast as Western Australia Denies Quarantine Relaxation

Kohli and Iyer are neighbours in Mumbai and share a special bond. Recently, Kohli had shared a post thanking the latter for Neer Dosas. "A kind neighbour who lives 500m away from us brought us some fine home made neer dosas and made us smile. A big thank you to your mom amigo we haven't had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom Biryani we sent back. Good man Shreyas Iyer. P.S. these are the new picture norms with social distancing."

