'Who Wouldn't?': Lance Klusener Interested in Indian Team's Head Coach Role

Legendary South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener won’t be averse to the idea of throwing his name among the candidates for the next India head coach’s job. The incumbent Ravi Shastri is set to step down from the role post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Several names are doing the rounds who could succeed Shastri. The likes of Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Vikram Rathour, Anil Kumble, Mahela Jayawardene and Tom Moody are among those who are speculated either to have shown an interest or reportedly been approached by the Indian cricket board.

Klusener is currently associated with the Afghanistan national cricket team as their head coach. “Who wouldn’t like to put in his hat for the best cricket team in the world? That would be obviously something huge and we’ve had South Africans that’s been extremely successful with the Indian team, likes of Gary Kirsten and his partner Paddy Upton," Klusener told CricketCountry.

“My focus is on Afghanistan, my contract’s also coming up in December. I’ve got a soft spot for the people of Afghanistan and maybe there’s an option to continue with them," he added.

Klusener’s next target is to ensure Afghanistan perform at their best at the T20 World Cup which is set to get underway later this month. He claims the team is no longer reliant on one or two players anymore.

“A year and a half ago we were very reliant on Rashid (Khan), Mujeeb (Ur Rahim), who was on the top of the game, (Mohammed) Nabi, one of the best all-rounders. But now we’ve developed some youngsters, who are match-winners in themselves," he told Zee News.

“Rahmanullah Gurbaz has emerged to be an automatic pick in a lot of the T20 competitions around the world. Naveen ul Haq has played in the CPL and England as well. Karim, the fast-bowling all-rounder was the man of the series against Zimbabwe. So, it shows there are a lot of other options for us," he added.

