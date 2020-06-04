Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Who's Better - Kohli or Rohit: Former Australia Bowler Makes his Pick

There is a constant debate in the cricketing world as to who is a better white-ball player -- Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2020, 9:50 AM IST
Who's Better - Kohli or Rohit: Former Australia Bowler Makes his Pick

There is a constant debate in the cricketing world as to who is a better white-ball player -- Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Kohli has a big list of tons -- 70 across all formats. With 43 ODI tons, he has second most 100 plus scores in the format, after Sachin Tendulkar. In fact he is also tipped to break Tendulkar's record of 100 tons.

On the other hand, Rohit has been equally exceptional, if not more. He has been on a 100-scoring spree, that was evident from his form in the World Cup 2019. He smashed five tons in the tournament.

Apart from that he also has three double centuries to his name in ODIs, most by a player. It is widely believed that if someone can score a 200 in T20Is, it is Rohit who can do it.

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg was asked the same question on his Youtube channel. To the query he replied, “Well, Virat Kohli, because he’s more consistent when India have the big run chases. When India are batting second, he stands up and delivers.”

But Hogg is quick to point out that the two players cannot be compared since they both have different roles in the team.

“But you really cannot compare the two as they have different roles. Rohit’s role is to be aggressive against the new ball bowlers when field restrictions are at their least and Virat’s role is to bat through the innings and make sure he’s there at the end, so they complement each other,” he said.

