'Who's Having Such Dreams': Ex-Pak Captain Questions the Idea of Making Pandya India's T20I Skipper

India’s captaincy in the shortest format has become one of the biggest talking points ever since the team’s exit from the recent-concluded T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue crashed out of the showpiece event after a humiliating 10-wicket loss at the hands of England in the semi-finals. The crushing defeat has been raising questions about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy while some of the cricket pundits have opined for a change in the leadership in T20Is.

Recently, Ravi Shastri supported the idea of making Pandya the next T20I skipper of India if the team is looking at the prospect. in a virtual press conference organised by Prime Video, the former India head coach said there is no harm in having a new captain.

“Because the volume of cricket is such, that for one player to play all three formats of the game is never going to be easy. If Rohit is already leading in Tests and ODIs, there is no harm in identifying a new T20I captain and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it,” Shastri had said ahead of the 1st T20I in Wellington.

However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt doesn’t quite agree with it. Speaking on his latest YouTube video, Butt questioned who is eyeing Pandya as Rohit’s successor in the shortest format of the game.

“I don’t know who is seeing him as captain and who is having such dreams. He has talent and has tasted success in the IPL. But even Rohit Sharma has been successful five to six times in the IPL. If he had scored well in a couple of matches (in the T20 World Cup 2022), people wouldn’t have been talking about making this change at the top,” Salman Butt said.

“In the Asian subcontinent, people start talking about such drastic and big changes rather soon. Not all of them, but quite a few, who probably don’t understand how these things work. Sometimes, just for the sake of giving an opinion, people say, ‘change the captain’,” he added.

Pandya is currently leading the T20 side in New Zealand in a 3-match series. The opening match on Friday was washed out due to rain in Wellington. The second face-off is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Mount Maunganui.

