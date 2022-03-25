'Whosoever is The Skipper, Dhoni Will be The One at Helm'

Chennai Super Kings left fans in shock when they revealed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will no longer be their skipper with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja being handed over the reins.

Also Read: Astute MS Dhoni Steps Down for CSK’s Greater Good

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Jadeja might have wanted to leave CSK ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, in search of a captaincy opportunity with some other team – especially the two new entrants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra suggested that Gujarat Titans could have acquired local star Jadeja as their captain, if he would have left CSK.

However, Jadeja decided to stay with the southern franchise and was ultimately rewarded with the leadership role with Dhoni stepping down.

IPL 2022: Top Uncapped Players to Watch Out For

Chopra reckons that the 15th season of the cash-rich league is going to be very interesting as there are already a lot of new captains. “But for CSK,” Chopra added, “whosoever is the skipper, Dhoni will be the one at the helm.”

Advertisement

On Jadeja taking over the reins of the fanchise from Dhoni, the Chopra said that the southpaw will take some time to get used to the position and believes that the seasoned campaigner’s presence will benefit the new skipper as he will have the former’s guidance to learn the tips and tricks of the trade.

Chennai, who are the defending champions, will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening fixture of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tomorrow, March 26. It will be a sort of a rematch between last year’s finalists.

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, Ambati Rayudu, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here