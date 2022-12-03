'Why Are They Taking Rajat Patidar?': Former NZ Bowler Questions Sanju Samson's Exclusion from Bangladesh ODIs

Team India has arrived in Bangladesh for their next bilateral series which gets underway with a three-match ODI series in Dhaka. The team has started gearing up for the next assignment as the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami are back to business after a short break. However, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s wait for the game time gets extended as he wasn’t named in the squad for the current tour.

The Kerala cricketer was in news for getting overlooked in the recently-concluded New Zealand tour where India pocketed the T20I series but lost the ODIs. Sanju was left to warm the benches for all three T20Is. Following outrage by his fans on social media, he did find a place in the playing XI for the first ODI but was dropped again as the visitors wanted to have a sixth bowling option.

Nevertheless, Sanju didn’t find a place in the squad. Expressing his thoughts on the wicketkeeper-batter’s exclusion, former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull stated that the Rajasthan Royals captain should’ve been given another chance in place of uncapped Rajat Patidar.

“I mean I know they loved Rajat Patidar and I look at it, I think okay that’s fine, but there is a plethora of batters that you know. Sanju Samson is good enough to play and they are leaving him out. Why are they taking Rajat Patidar?” Doull said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Patidar, one of the finest batters from Madhya Pradesh, is yet to make his international debut. He earned a maiden call-up for the South Africa series at home but didn’t get an opportunity to play for the country. He rose to success during the IPL 2022 playoffs, scoring an unbeaten 112 off 49 deliveries in the eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants to set the base for RCB’s victory. He was drafted into the side midway through the tournament as an injury replacement for Luvnith Sisodia.

Patidar also played a massive role in getting Madhya Pradesh their maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this year as his team defeated Mumbai by 6 wickets.

