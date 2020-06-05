Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Why Aussies Went Quiet on Virat Kohli in 2018 Test Series, Dean Jones Reveals

There has been a lot of talk among current and ex Australia players about the IPL, largely about whether the big bucks tournament should happen over the T20 World Cup or not.

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
Why Aussies Went Quiet on Virat Kohli in 2018 Test Series, Dean Jones Reveals

There has been a lot of talk among current and ex Australia players about the IPL, largely about whether the big bucks tournament should happen over the T20 World Cup or not.

Another interesting aspect touched upon by Michael Clarke was that when India toured Down Under in 2018, the Aussies sucked up to opposition players, to get lucrative deals in the IPL.

But Dean Jones doesn't really think that was the main reason for not sledging Virat Kohli. Dean Jones, in an interview organised by Sportscreen said that it was in their best interests that they didn't do it.

The 59-year-old rolled back to the history and gave examples of Sir Viv Richards and Martin Crowe. He said that Australia players went quiet when these two great batsmen walked on to bat and similar is the case with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“I will tell you the reason why they went quiet on Virat because we went quiet when Viv Richards came out to bat.

"We went quiet on Javed Miandad, on Martin Crowe. And there is a reason behind that – You don’t upset the bear, you don’t upset Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni because this is what they like – a confrontation,” said Jones.

“We know when someone is feeling down, the pitch is not great, nothing is going on, and all of a sudden if anyone has a snap at you, then you lift your ears and say ‘oh, you have something to say’,” he added.

Jones in fact rubbished Clarke's statement and said that Kohli can't really stop anyone from getting IPL deals.

“Don’t give them any oxygen. But I find this reason about not upsetting Virat because of IPL contracts a bit of rubbish. Is Virat going to stop anyone from playing? That is down to the coaches and managers,” Jones added further.

