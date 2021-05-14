- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Why Can’t Coaches be Treated the Same? Sunil Gavaskar Unimpressed With SRH Captaincy Snub to David Warner
Warner was sacked abruptly midway after SRH managed to win just one match in the whole IPL 2021 season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 10:56 AM IST
Former India cricketer and legend of the game Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the treatment meted out to David Warner after he was dropped from captaincy and was also sidelined from the playing eleven. SRH managed to win just one game in the IPL 2021 and had to make the change at the top but even then they continued to lose.
“Hyderabad will also get time to think about its decision to not just sack David Warner as the captain but even to drop him from the playing XI. Warner was getting runs but not in the same assertive manner of earlier years. Still, with little support from the others, those runs were precious. Yet, he was left out of the playing XI, which was strange. Without the cares of captaincy, he could have been the galvanizing batsman that the team needed,” wrote Sunil Gavaskar in his column for ‘Sportstar’.
“While the rights and wrongs of dropping him as captain could well be debated for long, the question that needs to be asked is if captains can be changed midway, why can’t coaches be treated the same? In football, the moment a team starts faltering, it’s the manager who is shown the exit door, so why not in cricket too?” Sunil Gavaskar added.
Warner was sacked abruptly midway after SRH managed to win just one match in the whole IPL 2021 season. This included some horrible losses against the likes of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In both these matches, SRH lost the game from a position where they had the game under their grasp. Team CEO Kavya Maran was visibly distressed at some of her players.
