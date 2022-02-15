Why Charu Sharma Had to Quit the Sport of Diving After Qualifying for CWG 1978

Charu Sharma is being lauded on social media and elsewhere for admirably conducting the IPL 2022 mega auctions across two days despite being called up at a short notice when the original auctioneer collapsed midway through the event. Charu, a veteran broadcaster, who stays in Bengaluru where the auction was being held, rushed to the venue after IPL chairman requested him to fill in for Hugh Edmeades who was attended to by a medical team after fainting and falling down from the stage.

While this was the first time that Charu did an IPL auction, it wasn’t his first such gig. He has been an auctioneer for other cricket leagues and sporting events.

In fact, Charu reveals that an injury he suffered in Kathmandu (Nepal) where he was, well, conducting an auction for a cricket league, also contributed towards what transpired on Saturday.

“It wasn’t just the unfortunate fall of the auctioneer Hugh Edmeades that got me into the IPL auction but also another injury – to my right shoulder – that brought about this strange happening," Charu told The Indian Express.

“I had fallen in Kathmandu where I had gone for an auction for a cricket league and damaged my shoulder. There was some rain and I fell at the place where I was staying. I have been at home now for weeks, getting my physiotherapy done; if it were not for that fall, I would have been in a golf course playing – it’s my passion these days and I spend hours at a golf course – and would have had no access to my phone. And Brijesh Patel couldn’t have reached me," he added.

Before becoming a sports broadcaster, Charu was a budding sportsman and had qualified for the 1978 Commonwealth Games.

“… I was the junior champion for seven years from the age of 11. I can safely say that later I was among the top three springboard divers in the country, the first two were from the army and were backed. I had qualified for the Commonwealth Games 1978 but had to give up as I had to go at my own expense. I had done well in the diving sport and quit at the ripe age of 19! There wasn’t much left to do there. I was also a first-division cricketer in Kolkata. The broadcasting career started and it took off once the country liberalised and more networks began to come in the 90’s," he said.

