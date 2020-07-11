Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 99 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

'Why Did He Need to Do That?' - Waqar Younis on Aamir Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad's Clash at 1996 World Cup

Waqar Younis says he and other members of the team were 'shocked' at the way Aamir Sohail behaved during the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against India.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 9:48 AM IST
'Why Did He Need to Do That?' - Waqar Younis on Aamir Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad's Clash at 1996 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis says he and other members of the team were 'shocked' at the way Aamir Sohail behaved during the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against India.

Sohail had smashed Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary and after that, gestured with his bat and finger as to where he would hit the ball next. In response, Prasad sent his stumps flying and gave the opener a sending-off.

"To be very honest, we were shocked by the way he (Sohail) was behaving on the field. He was tonking the ball all over the park, why did he need to do that? I guess, the pressure got to him," Waqar said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

"He batted superbly, he was looking really good and I think he scored 55 off not many deliveries (46 balls). And Saeed Anwar also. We lost our first wicket when Pakistan were 85-odd (84) in the first ten overs. We were cruising, and then once we lost Saeed Anwar and then Aamir Sohail straightaway, it just went wrong."

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board Ropes In Sponsor for England Tour at Lower Value

Waqar added that India did well to claw themselves back into and eventually win the game after the start from Pakistan's openers.

"Inzamam-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed, they went into a shell. And full credit should be given to Anil Kumble, when he came in and Prasad came in for his second spell, he sort of started nipping the ball a little bit.

"And Pakistan got so much pressure and once we lost Ijaz and Inzamam within an over or so, it became very very difficult.

"We made quite a few mistakes in that game. Javed Miandad was there, he could have gone in at number four but we kept him at number six, there was no use because he was approaching the end of his career.

"We kept him for very late, he should have batted at number four. Overall, a good game for cricket and India were well-deserved winners."

1996 World Cupaamir sohailIndian cricket teamPakistan cricket teamVenkatesh PrasadWaqar Younis

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more