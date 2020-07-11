'Why Did He Need to Do That?' - Waqar Younis on Aamir Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad's Clash at 1996 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis says he and other members of the team were 'shocked' at the way Aamir Sohail behaved during the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal against India.
Sohail had smashed Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary and after that, gestured with his bat and finger as to where he would hit the ball next. In response, Prasad sent his stumps flying and gave the opener a sending-off.
"To be very honest, we were shocked by the way he (Sohail) was behaving on the field. He was tonking the ball all over the park, why did he need to do that? I guess, the pressure got to him," Waqar said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.
"He batted superbly, he was looking really good and I think he scored 55 off not many deliveries (46 balls). And Saeed Anwar also. We lost our first wicket when Pakistan were 85-odd (84) in the first ten overs. We were cruising, and then once we lost Saeed Anwar and then Aamir Sohail straightaway, it just went wrong."
Waqar added that India did well to claw themselves back into and eventually win the game after the start from Pakistan's openers.
"Inzamam-ul-Haq and Ijaz Ahmed, they went into a shell. And full credit should be given to Anil Kumble, when he came in and Prasad came in for his second spell, he sort of started nipping the ball a little bit.
"And Pakistan got so much pressure and once we lost Ijaz and Inzamam within an over or so, it became very very difficult.
"We made quite a few mistakes in that game. Javed Miandad was there, he could have gone in at number four but we kept him at number six, there was no use because he was approaching the end of his career.
"We kept him for very late, he should have batted at number four. Overall, a good game for cricket and India were well-deserved winners."
