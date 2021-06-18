‘Why Did He Play In ICL?’: Shahid Afridi Lashes Out Mohammad Yousuf

Shahid Afridi has lashed out at his countryman and former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf in an old video which has resurfaced on social media. Afridi said that keeping a beard and wearing a cap is a big thing for a Muslim but it is also necessary to have good intentions. In the video, Afridi even said that “Yusuf is no longer a cricketer… but belongs to Tablighi Jamaat.”

Afridi, who played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals in his career, in an interview to Ary News, said, that Yusuf has been talking about a lot of things on TV these days. Afridi said that Yusuf is a better cricketer than him and hoped he will be a better Muslim than him too.

“But there is one thing, he is no longer a cricketer. Now he is related to a Tablighi Jamaat. If he doesn’t care about his own respect, then he should at least think about the respect of Jamaat,” he added.

Afridi alleged that Yusuf is making wrong statements. He said Yusuf was well-liked in the country but is losing respect because he keeps making strange statements sitting at TV studios and targeting other people

Afridi agreed it was a good thing for a Muslim to have a beard and a cap but it is better to change your inner personality and be good person.

Afridi kept training his guns on Yousuf and doubted his true intentions. “These are the same people who decided to leave the Pakistan team and play in ICL (Indian Cricket League). I also got an offer of Rs 8 crore but I refused,” the explosive opener said.

In the ICL, Yousuf did play for the Lahore Badshahs. ICL, which was funded by Zee Entertainment, was a T20 league which was a predecessor of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mohammad Yousuf has played 90 Tests and 288 ODI matches for Pakistan. One of the best technically gifted batsmen from the sub-continent, he has a total of 7,530 runs in Test cricket with the help of 24 centuries, while in ODIs he scored a total of 9,720 runs with the help of 64 fifties and 15 centuries.

Afridi scored 1,716 runs and 48 wickets in his Test career while in ODIs he scored 8064 runs and scalped 395 wickets. Nicknamed ‘Boom Boom’, Afridi was known for hitting bowlers all across the park. He scored 1,416 runs in 99 T20 Internationals and also took 98 wickets.

