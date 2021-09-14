Why Did ICC Announce "Dog Of The Month" Award? Dazzling Details Inside

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named an additional player of the month award winner for August. England skipper Joe Root was bestowed with the honour in the men’s category for his performance during the first three Test matches against India. In the women’s category, it was Ireland star Eimear Richardson, who took the trophy home for her brilliant all-round show during ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers for the Europe region.

Other than these two categories, this time the governing body also introduced a ‘dog of the month’ section for August and the canine, who invaded the pitch during the semifinal match of the All-Ireland T20 Women’s Cup, was awarded this honour for the fielding efforts it put during the match. The dog was also named best fielder in the Ireland Cricket team and won the Player of the Moment award.

ICC made the announcement by sharing an adorable photograph of the dog on its official Twitter handle.

“We have an additional Player of the Month winner this time", ICC tweeted. The world cricket body also used a dog emoticon in the post.

In a subsequent Tweet, ICC also posted the footage of the dog when he walked on the field on Saturday.

“Exceptional athleticism in the field," ICC captioned the short clip on the microblogging site.

Exceptional athleticism in the field 👌pic.twitter.com/N5U1szC5ZI— ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Root took the laurels home by defeating India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi. Bumrah and Afridi were also nominated in the same category.

📈 Ruling the rankings🔥 Sizzling with spinBrilliant performances saw these stars being voted as the Men’s and Women’s #ICCPOTM for August! Find out who they are 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2021

Root amassed 507 runs in August in the first three Test matches against India. He also smashed three Test hundreds. Root is also the highest-ranked Test player in the ICC Test rankings.

For her all-round performance, Eimear Richardson was named the Player of the Tournament in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier!Is she your ICC Women’s #POTM for August? Vote now 🗳️https://t.co/lZfMwoZXrchttps://t.co/r2zip9OzmO — ICC (@ICC) September 7, 2021

On the other hand, Richardson won the award in the women’s field ahead of her compatriot Gaby Lewis and Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham. The 35-year-old was also awarded the Player of the Tournament trophy in Women’s ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier for her brilliant show with the ball.

