Why Did Rishabh Pant Block Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp and Who is Isha Negi?

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant were reported to be dating back in 2018.

Rumours were rife a few years back that swashbuckling Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was dating Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, however, according to reports, the pair broke up even before they could make their alleged relationship official. Reports further suggested that the Indian cricketer even blocked Rautela on WhatsApp. During that time, Urvashi’s spokesperson had said that it was a decision taken by both parties to block each other on the popular messaging app, it was reported.

Amidst all this, Rishabh Pant confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi. The southpaw took to Instagram to announce his love for Negi. While sharing the post, the cricketer had written, “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy” in his captions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Isha Negi had also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and had written, “My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isha Negi (@ishanegi_)

Rishabh’s girlfriend Isha Negi, according to her Instagram profile, is an Entrepreneur – Interior Decor Designer. She has been an alumnus of Convent of Jesus and Mary (CJM School) in Dehradun and a BA English honours student of Delhi’s famous Amity University.

IN PICS: Meet Isha Negi – Rumored Girlfriend of Rishabh Pant

Now years after rumours with Rishabh Pant, actor Urvashi Rautela during an Instagram Q/A session, said that she ‘does not know any cricketers’.  On her Instagram account recently, Urvashi was asked about her favourite cricketer. In reply to that, the ‘Inspector Avinash’ actor remained diplomatic with her answer and mentioned that she does not watch cricket.

“I don’t watch cricket at all so don’t know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin Sir & Virat sir,” Urvashi wrote.

This comes just when reports have been doing the rounds about Rishabh Pant blocking her on messaging app WhatsApp.

The actress will next be seen in the movie Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda. She had announced on her Instagram that she had begun the shoot for the movie. She also shared a photo with her co-star Randeep Hooda.

