'Why Should've Bowled 8-9 Overs': Former Opener Questions Why Sundar Didn't Bowl All His 10 Overs

The first ODI in Dhaka on Sunday was an absolute shocker for Team India who lost the game by 1 wicket. Despite setting a lowly 187-run target, the bowling unit did an exceptional job to reduce the hosts to 136 for 9. The Men in Blue looked in total control until an unbeaten 51-run stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraj and Mustafizur Rahman for the 10th wicket shifted the momentum in Bangladesh’s favour, leaving Rohit Sharma & Co absolutely stunned.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra reviewed the game in his latest YouTube video and opined that it was a tough pitch to bat on. At the same time, he also questioned why Washington Sundar didn’t bowl all his 10 overs.

Also Read: IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: ‘I Feel the Genes are There and it’s Only About Handling Pressure’, Says Rohit Sharma

Sundar was the second-most economic bowler after Mohammed Siraj, returning figures of 3 for 17 in 5 overs. Chopra stated that the all-rounder could’ve bowled at least 8-9 over when he was bowling so well.

“Washington Sundar, that’s a big question. He conceded just 17 runs, and picked up 2 wickets and I’m asking this question why didn’t he bowl all his overs? He could have bowled at least 7-8 overs because he got rid of a right-hander as well. He could have bowled a few overs when the 51-run stand between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur was building up. Just dangle the carrot and see what happens,” Chopra said in his latest YouTube video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further stated that the Indian bowlers used the conditions very well but couldn’t land the knockout punch and lost the game by a whisker.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

“The bowler was having a great day, but he didn’t get to bowl his full quota of overs. When you have 6 bowlers, you don’t know how to use them. Siraj was brilliant. He bowled really well, 3 wickets for 32 runs. There was the sideway moment. The seamers bowled well but they lacked the knockout punch towards the end,” he added.

India and Bangladesh will return to Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday for the second ODI which will be a do-or-die game for the visitors.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here