'Why Do Opposition Keep Making Jonny Bairstow Angry?'-Jimmy Neesham

Jonny Bairstow had a tiff with Virat Kohli on Day 3 of the one-off Test match at Edgbaston. It seems that instigated the Yorkshire batter who then took apart the Indian bowling lineup with a superb century. The innings had ‘Bazball’ written all over as he went all out, first going after Mohammed Shami and then attacking Mohammed Siraj. In the end, he was dismissed after scoring 106 off 140 balls as Shami had the last laugh.

However, there were a lot of people, including cricketers who thought that Kohli just poked the needle a little bit. So much so that it hurt India pretty badly. England were in the dumps when the day started with the score reading 84/5. Nonetheless, Stokes alongside Bairstow quickly took the attack to the opposition. Both Jimmy Neesham and Virender Sehwag have questioned Kohli’s antics.

Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better. Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 3, 2022

Jonny Bairstow’s Strike Rate before Kohli’s Sledging -: 21

Post Sledging – 150 Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022



India pacer Shardul Thakur more than made up for dropping a regulation skier by dismissing Ben Stokes but Jonny Bairstow took the attack back to the opposition camp with an unbeaten 91 to steer England to 200 for six at lunch on day three of the rescheduled fifth Test.

Stokes (25) and England’s man of the moment Bairstow added 66 for the sixth wicket before Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah produced a moment of inspiration on the field, taking a diving screamer off Thakur’s bowling to dismiss his opposite number.

The dismissal couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for India after an attacking field seemed counter-productive as seven boundaries came between overs 33 and 36.

