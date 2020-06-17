Why England Skipper Joe Root Believes Ben Stokes is Similar to Virat Kohli

England Test skipper Joe Root believes Ben Stokes' leadership qualities are similar to that of India captain Virat Kohli.
Root believes Stokes, who is set to lead the team for the first Test against West Indies starting July 8 as Root will miss the match to attend to the birth of his child, already has the respect of the side and will go out and lead by example by performing to the best of his capabilities.
"You see some of the great leaders, they do that. Virat (Kohli) being one, performs and expects everyone else to do the same thing," he said on Sony Ten Pit Stop that was aired on the network's Facebook page.
"I imagine that is how Ben will go about his business. He is already a big leader in the team as the vice captain, there is a huge amount of respect for him. He has achieved so much in the game and in Test cricket and so he is more than well equipped to do the job."
Root also replied to Stokes' comparison where the all-rounder said he would be the 'Scottie Pippen to Root's Michael Jordan', referring to the two basketball players who were pivotal to the successs of NBA side Chicago Bulls during the 1990s.
"I think Ben would make a better Michael Jordan than me for a start. He leads from the front, just like Michael Jordan did.
"He goes out there and performs, trains as hard as anybody. I think that is a great quality to have."
