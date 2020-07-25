Why Gautam Gambhir Believes IPL 2020 Will be Bigger Than Previous Editions

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes the IPL 2020 will be bigger than the previous editions of the tournament as it will help change the mood of the nation.
The 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now set to be held from September 19-November 8.
"It does not matter where it goes but if it (IPL) goes to UAE, it’s a great venue to play cricket in any format and plus most importantly I think it’s going to change the mood of the nation as well," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"It’s not about which franchise wins or which player scores runs or which guy takes wicket, its simply changing the mood of the nation. So this IPL probably will be bigger than the rest of the IPLs because I think this is for the nation."
Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel on Saturday confirmed that the 2020 edition of the tournament will be played between September 19 and November 8.
"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same," Patel told IANS.
The official announcement might happen only after the Indian Premier League's Governing Council meeting, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has joined the franchises in making logistical plans.
Apart from the IPL teams, logistics and operations teams from the BCCI will also be heading to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to see to it that preparations are on in full swing and there is no execution woes.
If the UAE airlines don't start operations then all will fall back on chartered planes.
The ICC on Monday announced that the T20 World Cup cannot be held in Australia in October-November as the time isn't conducive to host so many teams in the country as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet.
This has opened the door for the BCCI to host the IPL in that window.
