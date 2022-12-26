'Why India Got Into The Hole Chasing a Modest Total': Former Cricketer Wants Team to Review The Batting Collapse

India may have pulled of a close win in the 2nd Test to complete a 2-0 clean sweep of Bangladesh but the performance has given birth to a big question: Are India batters vulnerable to quality spin bowling?

Mehidy Hasan Miraz threatened to take wicket every time he came to bowl during the third and final session of play on the third day in Dhaka as India wobbled in chase of 145. The left-arm spinner went on to take a five-wicket haul as the tourists were reduced to a sorry 71/7 at one stage.

It took Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer to revive their chase as the pair batted sensibly to stitch an unbroken partnership of 75 runs to seal a three-wicket win on Day 4.

With India set to host Australia next year in February on what are expected to be spin-friendly pitches, alarm bells are ringing following their latest batting collapse.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh has advised against celebrating the thrilling win and instead wants a review of the performance that saw the team dug itself into a hole while chasing a modest total.

“More than celebrating this test win the men who call the shots need to scrutinise how and why India got into the hole, chasing a modest total. This win shouldn’t vindicate the men who’re at the helm of the team affairs," Ganesh wrote on Twitter.

The series saw the likes of stand-in captain KL Rahul and Virat Kohli putting up a miserable show. While Rahul managed 57 runs from four innings, Kohli mustered a total of 45 runs from as many attempts.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer emerged as the top batters in the series while Shubman Gill also laid a solid claim for a regular place with a maiden century in the format. Rishabh Pant was his usual self as peeled off two counterattacking innings to help India regain control.

