'Why Is He In The T20s For West Indies?'- Former Captain Questions Ravichandran Ashwin's Inclusion in T20Is

Former Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has questioned the logic behind Ravichandran Ashwin’s place in the T20 side against West Indies.

Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian side is trying out different players and one such inclusion is R Ashwin. He has been brought back into the Indian T20 team after a gap of eight months. This inclusion has however put Srikkanth in confusion.

While speaking on FanCode app before the start of the third T20I between India and West Indies, Srikkanth said that the selection was really confusing. Further, he said that it’s also not clear whether Ashwin would make it to the final 15 of India’s T20 World Cup squad or not.

“It is a big question. Regarding Ashwin, I am totally confused. Why was he dropped, then why did he not play the T20 in England and then suddenly why is he in the T20s for the West Indies? It is confusing for all of us,” Srikkanth said.

The off-spinner was brought into the Indian T20 World Cup squad last year when as a replacement of Washington Sundar who was injured and had to drop out. Ashwin was then retained for the New Zealand home series but was dropped but was dropped immediately after that. And now, after a gap of eight months, he has been called back to bowl in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies.

Srikkanth extended his support to Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. He said, instead of Ashwin, Jadeja and Chahal can be the spinners in the competition. He further highlighted the importance of all-rounders as well.

“Because your first spinner is Jadeja. Second is Chahal or Axar Patel or Ashwin or there will be a reserve spinner. Out of these four, only two will go. Ideally…don’t know Ashwin…may be because of his all-rounder capabilities. But my first option would be Chahal because he is the wrist spinner,” he added.

Since 2021 T20 World cup, India have tried 11 different bowlers. Not only the bowlers, the India team management has also been experimenting several batters at different positions. This is all in line with finalising India squad for the upcoming World Cup.

