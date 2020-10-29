Why Jason Gillespie Expects Australia to Win Upcoming Test Series Against India

Former Australian pace ace Jason Gillespie opined that the hosts will win the upcoming Test series against India, who will miss the services of fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Former Australian pace ace Jason Gillespie opined that the hosts will win the upcoming Test series against India, who will miss the services of fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Ishant has been ruled out due to an abdominal muscle tear which he suffered during the current edition of IPL, where he is part of the Delhi Capitals. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Ishant played just one match in IPL 2020 before he was ruled out from the tournament due to his injury. BCCI selectors have not named Ishant in the Test team, which was announced earlier this week, however, his injury is being monitored by BCCI’s medical team. But with Australian quarantine protocols, it is highly unlikely that he will be able to participate in the four-Test series even if he recovers. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

Ishant, who’s been part of four tours of Australia since his first as a 19-year old in 2008, made a remarkable mark in the test series, especially against Ricky Ponting. The Delhi-born player played a crucial role in India’s Test series win Australian in 2018-19, where he picked 11 wickets in three matches.

Gillespie, in an interview as reported by Hindustan Times, said he’s predicting Australia has the edge in the upcoming Test series as the hosts have the home advantage. Apart from that, India will be jolted without the services of Ishant and Bhuvneshwar as the duo are injured. Gillespie emphasised that the real challenge for Indian bowlers would be adopt to the Australian bowling conditions.

"Even though Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been bowling brilliantly for India, they will miss Ishant’s experience down under," Gillespie added.

Also Read: Maiden Call-up for Cameron Green; Moises Henriques Returns As Australia Announce ODI, T20I Squads for India Series

Gillespie, who has worked with Ishant in the past and in his time in the county season, knows his bowling well and has helped the Indian fast bowler to grow and hone his skills. He went to praise Ishant’s performance in the previous years and said that the results are there to show “why he has performed so well.”

India will head to Australia once the IPL concludes on November 10. The 2020-21 down under tour comprises of four Tests, three ODI’s and three T20 Internationals. The tour will begin with the limited over games which commence on November 27, while the Test leg begins on December 17 in Adelaide.