Why Join Anushka's Name With Selectors: Kohli on Farokh Engineer's Tea Claim
Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his actress wife Anushka Sharma is a "soft target", breaking his silence on former player Farokh Engineer's claim that she was served tea by one of the selectors during the World Cup.
Why Join Anushka's Name With Selectors: Kohli on Farokh Engineer's Tea Claim
Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his actress wife Anushka Sharma is a "soft target", breaking his silence on former player Farokh Engineer's claim that she was served tea by one of the selectors during the World Cup.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings