Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Why Sachin Tendulkar Didn't Want to Continue as India Captain, And How Sourav Ganguly Got It

Even though Chandu Borde tried to convince Tendulkar to continue, the legend wanted to focus on his batting.

IANS |June 22, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
Why Sachin Tendulkar Didn't Want to Continue as India Captain, And How Sourav Ganguly Got It

It is no secret that Sachin Tendulkar's reluctance to continue as skipper led to Sourav Ganguly being made captain of the Indian team. And former chief selector Chandu Borde has now revealed the chain of events, saying that even though he tried to convince Tendulkar to continue, the legend wanted to focus on his batting.

"See, if you remember, Sachin, we had sent him as a captain to Australia, and he led the side there, but when he came back, he didn't want to continue," Borde told sportskeeda. "He said, 'No, I want to concentrate on my batting.' Therefore, I tried to convince him to lead the side for a long time because we were on the lookout for a new captain, a new generation.

"But he said, 'I want to concentrate on my batting because I could not get the performance that I wanted to put in for the team.' And this is what happened. So, in fact, some of my colleagues were annoyed with me. They said, 'Why are you insisting him to continue all the time!' I said we are looking forward to the future, but then in the end we had selected Ganguly."

Earlier, former India skipper Kris Srikkanth said that Ganguly was a natural and that showed in the way he led the side.

"Ganguly was proactive. He was the guy who was able to form the team combination. Like how in 1976 Clive Lloyd formed the winning combination (for the West Indies team), Sourav put the correct team together and then inspired them. That's why Ganguly was a successful captain, even in abroad conditions. They started winning abroad. Ganguly is a born leader," he said.

Ganguly himself also spoke about how helping the team away from home was his biggest achievement as a leader. "My biggest legacy is that we left a unit that believed it could win away," said Ganguly in an online video lecture for Unacademy. "We won in England in 2007 when I was a player and (Rahul) Dravid was captain. The leader was different but the team believed in England that we could beat them. No other side had beaten England in England apart from Australia in 25 years."

chandu bordeIndiaindian cricketsachin tendulkarsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more