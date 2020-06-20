Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Why Should Their Country Run on Our Money?' Harbhajan Singh Supports Chinese Products Boycott

Harbhajan Singh has called for boycott of Chinese products in India

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has called for boycott of Chinese products in India in the wake up of border clashes between the two countries.

Earlier in the week, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with China in the Galwan region of LAC (Line of Actual Control). Harbhajan voiced his support for banning chinese products in India, saying China shouldn't run on Indian money.

"If we want to be self-reliant, the boycott is probably the right thing. Everything can be made in India. We have a lot of capabilities. If we want to ban Chinese goods, we should. If they are attacking India and our soldier brothers, then ban their goods. Why should their country run via our money? I am with all those who say Chinese products should be banned," he told Sportstar in an Instagram chat.

Harbhajan added that he wouldn't endorse chinese products in the future, while saying IPL should also look at Indian brands for sponsorship.

"Many people point out that celebrities endorse many products; I can assure you, I won’t be among them," he said. "In the absence of Chinese sponsors, there could be many others. We have to decide whether the IPL is bigger or the brand. IPL doesn’t need any brand, IPL in itself is a big brand."

IPL Governing Council to Review Tournament's Sponsorship Deals

The IPL Governing Council on Friday announced that they will be meeting next week to decide on sponsorship details. The IPL's title sponsor VIVO is is a Chinese technology company owned by BBK Electronics, who also own other brands like OPPO and OnePlus.

