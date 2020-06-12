Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Why Should West Indies Be Guinea Pigs For Nothing? Andy Roberts Criticises CWI for England Tour

West Indies fast bowling legend Sir Andy Roberts has raised objection to West Indies agreeing to tour England without any financial benefits

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Why Should West Indies Be Guinea Pigs For Nothing? Andy Roberts Criticises CWI for England Tour

Fast bowling legend Sir Andy Roberts has raised objection to West Indies agreeing to tour England without any financial benefits for Cricket West Indies.

Roberts said he has no issues with West Indies touring England amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but questioned CWI's decision to become 'guinea pigs' just to save England from suffering huge losses.

"I don’t have a problem with them negotiating to go to England," Roberts was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner. "What I have a problem with is that there are talks about West Indies are not going to benefit from this tour financially, which I think would be a mistake, because the chances we’re going to take, I don’t think many more countries are willing to take that chance."

There are reports that England and Wales Cricket Board will lose around 400 million pounds if no cricket is possible this season. West Indies will reportedly not gain financially from the tour, as is the case with regular bilateral cricket.

"We’re taking a chance no one else is willing to take, and why we’re taking that chance is to save England nearly £380 million because if no one goes to England, they have to pay back that money.

"They are not willing to pay it back, so why should we, as guinea pigs, go and sacrifice ourselves for nothing."

The West Indies squad arrived in England on June 9. They will be in quarantine while they train in Manchester before playing the first Test in Southampton on July 8. The next two Tests will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester starting July 16 and July 24 respectively.

All the matches will be played in a 'bio-secure' environment.

