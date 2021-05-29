Why Such Obsession With Dhoni Comparison All The Time? - Rishabh Pant's Childhood Coach

No domestic cricket coach in India has shaped over a dozen international cricketers than Tarak Sinha. One of the most underrated coaches in Indian cricket, Sinha’s latest contribution is playing a crucial role in the emergence of Rishabh Pant.

Cricketnext.com spoke with the iconic Delhi club Sonnet’s head coach on Pant’s journey so far in international cricket.

Excerpts

First thing first, the way things have transformed for Pant in the last six months that even a senior wicketkeeper like Wriddhiman Saha is saying that in the playing XI, the youngster starts ahead of him. Did you ever imagine this kind of rise for Pant?

Pant has always been mentally very strong. He came from Roorkee to Delhi and always wanted to be the best player he could. That determination on his face was always there to see. Cricket is all about your will-power. Even if you are lacking in skills or having some technical deficiency, if you have a strong willpower you can overcome most challenges. I always felt that if Pant was given a good run, he would prove himself no matter what the format is.

Prior to the Australia tour of 2020-21, he was always under pressure. What did you tell him during his tough phase to keep him motivated?

As a coach, my job was always to hold a mirror to him. To tell him where he was lacking, what he needed to do, to help him figure out himself through my inputs. And, he has always been honest in searching for those answers. My job was to just help him a little bit here and there. One thing I always kept saying that apne ko mazboot banaye rakh (Be strong no matter what is the situation.) Yes, there was a fitness issue which was blown out of proportions because you need to remember that last year, during the lockdown, he was in Roorkee and there was not much he could do outside. He couldn’t go out for training and there were just limited equipment. The home-made food by his mother may have played its part in him being slightly overweight. And, he paid a big price for that. He lost his place in the team but came back strongly because of his willpower.

Pant was compared with MS Dhoni during his early days with the Indian cricket team. Did this Dhoni comparison from the beginning overwhelm him?

Rohan Gavaskar was not a bad player but he was always reminded that he is nowhere near his iconic father. Same thing happened with Pant. A lesser player would have wilted under pressure with such comparison (with Dhoni) but as I keep saying that Pant’s willpower is his extraordinary asset and he kept the focus on improving his game. Pant was told that he is a one dimensional stroke player and soon he added more strokes in his armory.

Since we are talking about Dhoni who started as a very entertaining batsman but soon changed his style to suit the team’s need, do you think Pant can also follow the same path?

Undoubtedly, Pant is a game changer and a great learner but why such obsession with Dhoni comparison all the time? You must acknowledge the fact that it also took a while for Dhoni to show the world what he was capable of. We need to be patient with Pant. His time will also come. It has just started.

Now, the whole world is singing the praises of Pant. How tough is to handle such adulation?

He needs to be humble. And, he is, as of now, that I can assure you. He has achieved so much in the last couple of months and yet he approached me for the feedback on his game via video call recently. I told him a couple of things which he needed to work on because no one is perfect and we all need to work on our game regardless of the fact that how good one may be. I didn’t want to tell him negative things during the IPL but he told me I always have that right and freedom to do so. What else you want from your student?

Now, Pant has got the coaches like Ricky Ponting in IPL and Ravi Shastri in the Indian team. Has he changed because a lot of players move on from the childhood coaches once they reach a certain stage in international cricket?

I am really fortunate in that sense! He still consults me as in the past. If you ask him today, he would tell you that whatever changes he needs to make in his batting, he does only after consulting me. It’s a big thing because he is now an established player. Yes, we do miss the physical meetings because of the lockdown and bio-bubble situations but he still tries his best to reach out to me whatever possible.

Can you still admonish him?

(Laughs) It is not required.

Do you sometimes regret that you may have been very harsh on him at times during his formative years?

Once I got upset with him during one of the net sessions at my club Sonnet which is in South Delhi. He couldn’t sleep for the whole night and knocked on my door around 3:30 am! I live in Vaishali (National Capital Region) and which is almost an hour’s drive where he was staying in Delhi. I was like at this time? Why? He said that he wanted to apologise because he could never see me being upset. That was touching as well as disturbing since he had to make that journey post mid-night. In fact, my family was so upset with me that I was harsh on the kid.

When was the first time you noticed the spark that Pant was a really special talent?

It’s difficult to pinpoint just one moment because there are several instances where Pant showed the glimpses of being extraordinary with his dazzling stroke plays. However, I particularly got impressed during a local league tournament in Delhi. It was a LB Shastri final match for our club and that was an important game since several high-profile players from North India used to participate in that tournament. Pant was just a rookie and played an astonishing knock. That showed that he has a big heart for the bigger stages. As a player, you need to go through a lot of process, but not intimidated by tough situations is a quality one can’t teach. It has to come from within which he had in plenty and that perhaps was one indication that Pant was very special.

Now, Sunil Gavaskar is suggesting that Pant could be the future India captain. Your take?

(Interrupts mid-way) It’s little too early to say that. Pant has to establish himself first more as a player. If you look at the iconic players like Dhoni and Virat Kohli, they had to do a lot before they got the captaincy. Similarly, Pant needs to grow as a player and then in future selectors can think about those things. He has done reasonably well for Delhi Capitals in IPL this year and has led Delhi Ranji team to final as well in the past. Not that he is intimidated by additional responsibility but as of now he is a kid and, still a long way to go before he can be seen as India captaincy material.

