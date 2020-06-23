Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli's batting style is similar to that of West Indies legend Viv Richards.
Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Winning the Cup -- 1983’, Gavaskar drew similarities of Kohli’s batting with Sir Viv.
"It was very difficult to keep Viv Richards quiet when he was at the crease. Similarly, if you look at Virat Kohli’s batting today, in the same ball and same line, he will use his top hand and score a boundary towards the extra cover region and will use the bottom hand and score a boundary towards the mid-on and mid-wicket region.
"That’s why Virat Kohli is considered as the No. 1 player because he bats exactly like Viv Richards. Earlier, Gundappa Vishwanath, VVS Laxman used to bat like this."
Also Read: David Warner Says Australia Shouldn't Sledge Virat Kohli
Recently, former India batsman and Gavaskar's opening partner Kris Srikkanth compared Kohli favourably to legendary Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev.
"Virat Kohli and Kapil Dev's approach are the same. Positive and aggressive. Go for the win first," Srikkanth said on Cricket Connected – 'Aattam Thodarum' on Star Sports 1 Tamil.
Kohli recently took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture alongside Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma.
"Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only ❤️❤️❤️"
Through the lockdown Kohli has been active on social media and shared posts which show him reading as well.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Why Sunil Gavaskar Sees Shades of Viv Richards in Virat Kohli
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli's batting style is similar to that of West Indies legend Vivian Richards.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings