Why Virat Kohli the Passionate Performer is a Blockbuster Draw

Television coverage of live sporting action plays a critical role in these pandemic times. When fans are not allowed inside stadiums, for the sake of reducing infection, to enjoy the thrills and spills unfolding out in the middle, TV brings the sport closer to the follower. Visuals from faraway lands can leave a strong imprint in the minds of those watching, especially the younger admirers who dream of following in the footsteps of its stars.

Virat Kohli shaking hands with Temba Bavuma at the crease, marking India’s acceptance of South Africa’s victory in the three-Test series which concluded at Newlands recently, is a distinct visual which left a positive impact on those following the cricketing contest between two competitive sides. Humility is nothing to feel embarrassed about, greeting the victor is only an acceptance of reality, a step towards course correction.

The day before, Kohli talking into the stump microphone, bent forward to deliver a stern message, was another distinct image which left watchers feeling uneasy. For impressionable young minds, the ‘protest’ image from Newlands is more likely to register and be recalled than the ‘handshake’ one. Cricketers who tracked the India in SA series will wonder if it is okay to express frustration this way, against technology used to decide on close cricketing decisions.

If the India captain can get away with an angry reaction, why not me? many would ask themselves. Match umpire Marais Erasmus had given his decision in real time, upholding bowler Ravichandran Aswhin’s appeal, but had to reverse it later. The ball tracking technology had proved Erasmus to be wrong, the umpire shook his head in disbelief. The visitors were denied a breakthrough, in turn a probable bearing on the Test outcome.

The question to be put before the dissenter, whatever his stature in the sport, is what happens next if another player in another match goes beyond orally voicing his objection? Sarcasm on the pitch, anger aimed at the official broadcaster, in this case SuperSport, is likely to make fans switch off cricket due to avoidable controversies. Teams get the benefit of a referral, using new technology to reduce human errors. Decisions in real time are looked at in slow-motion.

Televised sport expects its players to set an example, so that the message going across to the viewer or player, follower or fan, is about accepting a decision from the match official and moving on. Dissent is acceptable, but within boundaries. Team captains have avenues to pointing out gaps in technology. Mocking the stump camera in frustration will push cricket on the road to nowhere. Sporting action beamed from varied sources gives the viewer/follower many options.

Active sportspersons today can become a coach tomorrow, or an administrator the day after, depending on acumen and circumstance. Indian cricket has its examples of former captains taking up responsible positions post-retirement. As team captain, Kohli can guide lesser experienced, or more excitable teammates, about discipline when on India duty. He is one of India’s successful Test captains, capable of articulating his thoughts in tricky situations and ruthless in analysing own and team fault-lines.

Admitting that the open show of anger directed at the stump microphone was an over-reaction, apologising for the negative message from Newlands to audiences would have been enough for Kohli to move from. Passionate about the team under him excelling in the longest format, followers and fans would have accepted the reasoning. There are no questions about the value of his leadership in Test match cricket.

What happened to Kohli the competitor, whom the Australians loved to hate and secretly admired for refusing to take a step back in the heat of battle? A gesture at the World Cup 2019 game against Australia at The Oval, earned the India captain the ICC Spirit of Cricket award and appreciation from Aussie legends. The beneficiary was one of his fiercest rivals, Steve Smith, another competitive cricketer ready to use every trick and gain advantage.

The India-Australia contest saw a sideshow near the boundary line. Outraged at the sight of Indian fans booing Smith for his role in the Sandpapergate controversy earlier, the India captain urged his team supporters to spare the ex-Australia captain and later even apologised on the fans’ behalf. Smith, back in charge for the Ashes series in place of injured captain Pat Cummins, will be among those wondering at the ‘protest’ image from Newlands.

Kohli’s flowing batting, acrobatic slip catching and passion on display in Test cricket will ensure that cameras from different angles, from spider camera up in the sky to stump cameras close to pitch action, remain firmly focused as long as he wishes to play competitive sport. The Newlands game against South Africa was Kohli’s 99th Test appearance. Winning or losing, after giving more than 100 per cent, is part of sport.

Having given up captaincy, the Indian is one of those modern greats, effective across three formats, which cricket needs to bring a smile on public faces in grim times. The sport needs the eye-balls, in the absence of footfalls into massive stadiums, till normalcy returns in the future. The missed step in South Africa notwithstanding, Kohli has enough time to make sure his footprints enrich the sport.

