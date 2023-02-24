Why Was Harmanpreet Kaur Wearing Sunglasses During Post-match Presentation Ceremony?

An emotional Harmanpreet Kaur came to the post-match presentation ceremony wearing sunglasses after witnessing India succumb to a five-run defeat at the hands of Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Thursday. Harmanpreer, the India captain, had revived their chase of 173 with a fighting half-century but her run out during the latter half of the innings triggered a turnaround allowing Australia to tighten their grip over the contest.

This was the second successive occasion that an Australian team broke Indian hearts at the T20 World Cup. India finished runners-up in 2020 edition losing to Australia in the summit clash in front of a record crowd.

The 33-year-old Harmanpreet revealed the sunglasses are to hide her tears as she promised to not let her country down again.

“I don’t want my country to see me crying, hence I am wearing these glasses, I promise, we will improve and won’t let our nation down like this again,” Harmanpreet said.

The manner in which Harmanpreet was run out became the major talking point of the contest. In her attempt to take a second run, the Indian ended up jamming her bat inches before she could make the ground at the striker’s end which hampered her running and as a result, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy had ample time to take the bails off.

Harmanpreet walked back after hitting 52 off 34 with India 133/5, still needing 40 to win.

“The way I got runout, can’t be unluckier than that," she said. “Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed fighting till the last ball. The result didn’t go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament.

“We know we have a good batting line up even if we lose early wickets. Need to give credit to Jemi for the way she batted today. She got us the momentum we were looking for," Harmanpreet added.

