'Why Were You Showing Your Bat': Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Engage in Hilarious Argument Over a Run Out | Watch

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were the star performers for India with the bat in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday as the tourists completed a series sweep. Gill scored a maiden ODI century while Ishan was run out on 50.

The run out of Ishan though was one of the talking points with a slight miscommunication with Gill causing the damage. Later, the two shared a laugh over the incident but not before each gave his reason(s) for their respective roles.

Also Read: Former India Pacer Hails Pujara’s Terrific Form in ‘County Cricket’

Gill, who made a sparkling 130 off 97, was quick to apologise when Ishan brought up his dismissal. However, the opener defended himself by saying he was watching the ball and hence didn’t see Ishan had taken off for the run.

“It was totally my fault. There was that appeal and I didn’t see the ball…but I told you to wait,” Gill said.

Kishan interrupted by making a valid argument.

Gill was struck on the pad and the Zimbabweans made an lbw appeal. The Indian raised his bat to indicate an inside edge.

“It’s not about you seeing the ball. Why were you showing your bat to the umpire? Even if he gives you out, you have a review,” Ishan argued.

Gill though responded, “But in the moment, you don’t think so much about it.”

Ishan then shed some light on what the two had planned once Gill would reach three figures.

“We were planning that once Gill gets his hundred, we will just go for it (big shots). Were planning to score 40-ball 90. But unfortunately….,” he said.

Also Read: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Clash at The Asia Cup 2022? Shahid Afridi Makes His Prediction

Gill interrupted by saying, ‘We were planning for a double celebration.”

Ishan though quickly added, “I’m happy you got the hundred.”

Gill and Ishan added 140 runs for the third wicket to push India to 289/8 in 50 Overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe’s chase was revived by Sikandar Raza who also scored a century but India managed to escape with a 13-run lead.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here