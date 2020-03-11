'Why Will Coronavirus Attack Only IPL?' - Governing Council to Meet on March 14
IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel stressed that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, revealing that the GC is meeting on March 14 to take stock of the situation surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
'Why Will Coronavirus Attack Only IPL?' - Governing Council to Meet on March 14
IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel stressed that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, revealing that the GC is meeting on March 14 to take stock of the situation surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
SA v INDSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings