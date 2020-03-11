Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Why Will Coronavirus Attack Only IPL?' - Governing Council to Meet on March 14

IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel stressed that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, revealing that the GC is meeting on March 14 to take stock of the situation surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Cricketnext Staff |March 11, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel stressed that the tournament will go ahead as scheduled, revealing that the GC is meeting on March 14 to take stock of the situation surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Speaking to the Week, Patel echoed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's position that cricket matches are being held without any issues around the world.

"Why will COVID-19 attack only IPL? We are monitoring the situation," he said. "All cricket matches, be it Ranji Trophy final, or series between Afghanistan and Ireland, England and Sri Lanka and Australia-New Zealand are currently going ahead as per schedule. The Road Safety World Series is on. These matches have seen full houses at the stadium in Mumbai. Local trains are running, schools and colleges are not totally shut.

"We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis. We will take all necessary precautions as prescribed by WHO and Ministry of Health."

Patel said the tournament should not be in trouble as "nobody is coming from Italy or countries from where the government has stopped people from coming to India.

"Let us see. The IPL Governing Council is meeting on 14th March to take stock of the situation," he said.

There have been reports that the Maharashtra government has banned ticket sales for the IPL, with the Karnataka government also exploring such options. One possibility is the tournament being held with limited or no crowd at stadiums. Patel said "we will take a call on all this as and when needed."

The IPL is scheduled to begin on March 29 in Mumbai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opener.

Brijesh PatelcoronavirusIndian Premier Leagueipl 2020

