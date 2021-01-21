- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
'Why's It Funny?' – Alyssa Healy Responds to Trolling of Husband Mitchell Starc
While the online world has been abuzz with congratulatory and appreciative messages for Team India, it has also spewed out tons of troll messages targeted at Australians.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 8:56 PM IST
India registered a historic win and clinched the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a second time against Australia. While the online world has been abuzz with congratulatory and appreciative messages for Team India, it has also spewed out tons of troll messages targeted at Australians. In one such incident, Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy was caught amidst a war of words with fans on social media on the comparison between Starc and Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj.
Healy, who is also an Australian cricket star, on Monday, came up with a fine reply on Twitter when one user mocked her husband’s performance in the recently concluded test series. Healy’s response comes at a time when Starc, who is currently one of the best fast bowlers in the world, had a dismal performance when compared to Siraj, who was the find among the bowlers. It all started when a Twitter user said that it's funny that Siraj’s achievement is more than Starc’s in this series. While Siraj took 13 wickets, Starc’s tally stood at 11 wickets in the series.
Healy was quick to notice the tweet and responded that there is nothing ‘funny’ about the fact and that it only goes on to show the young bowler’s ability.
See it here:
https://twitter.com/ahealy77/status/1351052692563644419
It didn’t stop there as another user took a dig at Starc while responding to Healy’s tweet. The cricket fan questioned her about Starc's ability on the field.
https://twitter.com/Ohyessabhi/status/1351051292567887875
Once again, she was quick to respond with another apt reply.
Earlier in the series, Siraj has had a terrific debut Test series in Australia. He was included in the squad as a replacement for an injured Mohammed Shami during the second Test. The Hyderabadi pacer led the Indian pace attack in the absence of a number of senior fast bowlers in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. Siraj not only impressed with the ball, but he went on to record his maiden five-wicket haul in the long format of the game on Monday.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking