CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Why's It Funny?' – Alyssa Healy Responds to Trolling of Husband Mitchell Starc

'Why's It Funny?' – Alyssa Healy Responds to Trolling of Husband Mitchell Starc

While the online world has been abuzz with congratulatory and appreciative messages for Team India, it has also spewed out tons of troll messages targeted at Australians.

'Why's It Funny?' – Alyssa Healy Responds to Trolling of Husband Mitchell Starc

India registered a historic win and clinched the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a second time against Australia. While the online world has been abuzz with congratulatory and appreciative messages for Team India, it has also spewed out tons of troll messages targeted at Australians. In one such incident, Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy was caught amidst a war of words with fans on social media on the comparison between Starc and Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj.

Healy, who is also an Australian cricket star, on Monday, came up with a fine reply on Twitter when one user mocked her husband’s performance in the recently concluded test series. Healy’s response comes at a time when Starc, who is currently one of the best fast bowlers in the world, had a dismal performance when compared to Siraj, who was the find among the bowlers. It all started when a Twitter user said that it's funny that Siraj’s achievement is more than Starc’s in this series. While Siraj took 13 wickets, Starc’s tally stood at 11 wickets in the series.

Healy was quick to notice the tweet and responded that there is nothing ‘funny’ about the fact and that it only goes on to show the young bowler’s ability.

See it here:

https://twitter.com/ahealy77/status/1351052692563644419

It didn’t stop there as another user took a dig at Starc while responding to Healy’s tweet. The cricket fan questioned her about Starc's ability on the field.

https://twitter.com/Ohyessabhi/status/1351051292567887875

Once again, she was quick to respond with another apt reply.

Earlier in the series, Siraj has had a terrific debut Test series in Australia. He was included in the squad as a replacement for an injured Mohammed Shami during the second Test. The Hyderabadi pacer led the Indian pace attack in the absence of a number of senior fast bowlers in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. Siraj not only impressed with the ball, but he went on to record his maiden five-wicket haul in the long format of the game on Monday.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches