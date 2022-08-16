WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st Unofficial ODI match, August 16, 7:00 PM IST

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial ODI match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A: West Indies A are all set to clash with Bangladesh A in the three-match Unofficial ODI series. The first One Day will be hosted at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, August 16.

This is an important game for all the players as it will help them impress the selectors and earn a call-up to the main squad. West Indies A will be hoping for a turnaround as they haven’t done well in the 50-over format recently. The team will be expecting good performances from the likes of Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are coming after winning three of their last four OD matches. Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman will be the players to watch out for from the host team.

Before the 50-over matches, West Indies locked horns with Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. Both the games of the series ended in a draw.

Ahead of the match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A, here is everything you need to know:

WI-A vs BAN-A Telecast

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A game will not be telecast in India.

WI-A vs BAN-A Live Streaming

1st Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-A vs BAN-A Match Details

WI-A vs BAN-A match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at 7:00 PM IST on August 16, Tuesday.

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Anderson Philip

Vice-Captain – Justin Greaves

Suggested Playing XI for WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: S Springer, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: P McSween, Khaled Ahmed, Anderson Philip

WI-A vs BAN-A Probable XIs:

West Indies A: Justin Greaves, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, T Imlach, T Bishop, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jeremiah Louis, P McSween, Anderson Philip, S Springer, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Sinclair

Bangladesh A: Anamul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Fazle Mahmud, Zakir Ali Anik (wk), Naeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman

