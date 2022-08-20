WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd Unofficial ODI match, August 20, 7:00 PM IST

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Unofficial ODI match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A: The series-decider of the three-match One Day series between West Indies A and Bangladesh A will be conducted on Saturday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The series is currently leveled at 1-1. The hosts made a sensational start to the series as they cruised to a four-wicket victory against Bangladesh A. Justin Greaves was the Player of the Match for the West Indies. The all-rounder played a vital role in restricting the Tigers to a low score of 80 runs in the first innings.

The second match saw the domination of the Bangladesh batters as they settled the scores. A century by Mohammad Naim steered the visitors to a massive total of 277 runs. Batting in the second innings, West Indies fell short of 44 runs.

Both the teams will be now desperate to do well in the third 50-over match and clinch the series.

Ahead of the match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A, here is everything you need to know:

WI-A vs BAN-A Telecast

West Indies A vs Bangladesh A game will not be telecast in India.

WI-A vs BAN-A Live Streaming

3rd Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-A vs BAN-A Match Details

WI-A vs BAN-A match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at 7:00 PM IST on August 20, Saturday.

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Mohammad Mithun

Vice-Captain – Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Suggested Playing XI for WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Mohammad Mithun, Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Justin Greaves, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: Shermon Lewis, Khaled Ahmed, Anderson Philip



WI-A vs BAN-A Probable XIs:

West Indies A: Marquino Mindley, Joshua Da Silva, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Anderson Phillip, Jeremiah Louis, Shermon Lewis, T Imlac, Justin Greaves, Kevin Sinclair

Bangladesh A: Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Zaker Ali Anik, Sabbir Rahman, Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Mithun, Saif Hassan, Naeem Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain Dipu

