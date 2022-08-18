WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction: West Indies A vs Bangladesh A Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Unofficial 2nd ODI match, August 18, 7:00 pm IST

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Unofficial 2nd ODI match between West Indies A vs Bangladesh A: The unofficial 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh A and West Indies A will be played on Thursday, August 18 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The first ODI of the series seemed like a T20I fixture as Bangladesh was all out for 80 runs in just 23.2 overs. The poor showing with the bat continued for the sub-continent side as they fell like a deck of cards. Wicket-keeper Zakir Ali Anik top scored with 25 runs for Bangladesh.

West Indies All-rounder Justin Greaves scalped four wickets, while pacers Anderson Phillip and Shermon Lewis picked up two wickets each. In response, the West Indies also suffered a batting collapse as they lost six wickets to chase down a below-par target.

The two sides will be looking to put in a much better performance in the second ODI of the series. The hosts will be looking to seal the series with another win while Bangladesh will be hoping to bounce back and make things even on Thursday.

Ahead of the Unofficial 2nd ODI match between West Indies A vs Bangladesh A; here is everything you need to know:

WI-A vs BAN-A Telecast

The Unofficial 2nd ODI match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A will not be telecast in India.

WI-A vs BAN-A Live Streaming

The Unofficial 2nd ODI match between West Indies A and Bangladesh A is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-A vs BAN-A Match Details

The WI-A vs BAN-A Unofficial 2nd ODI match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Thursday, August 18, at 7:00 pm IST.

WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Anderson Philip

Vice-Captain – Justin Greaves

Suggested Playing XI for WI-A vs BAN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joshua Da Silva, Zakir Ali Anik

Batters: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Justin Greaves

All-rounders: S Springer, Soumya Sarkar

Bowlers: P McSween, Khaled Ahmed, Anderson Philip



WI-A vs BAN-A Probable XIs:

West Indies A: Justin Greaves, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, T Imlach, T Bishop, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jeremiah Louis, P McSween, Anderson Philip, S Springer, Alick Athanaze, Kevin Sinclair

Bangladesh A: Anamul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Fazle Mahmud, Zakir Ali Anik (wk), Naeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahman

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here