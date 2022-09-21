WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for West Indies Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022, September 21

West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will face-off in an exciting encounter of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on September 21. With their last game against India Legends getting washed out, Ross Taylor-led New Zealand Legends will be desperate for a win on Wednesday. West Indies Legends have not lost a match in the competition and will pose a tough challenge. The Kiwis will have to execute their plans against the opening duo of Dwayne Smith and William Perkins. Both Smith and Perkins have been in blistering form.

Meanwhile, West Indies Legends would want to maintain their winning ways against New Zealand Legends. Skipper Brian Lara will be happy with how his team have played so far in the tournament. If they manage to dismiss Ross Taylor cheaply, West Indies Legends would likely steamroll the Kiwis.

Ahead of the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends be played?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played on September 21, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends be played?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

What time will the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends begin?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will be telecast on the Colors Cineplex channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends?

The T20 match between West Indies Legends and New Zealand Legends will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dwayne Smith

Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor

Suggested Playing XI for WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: William Perkins

Batsmen: Ross Taylor, Brian Lara, Kirk Edwards, Dean Brownlie

All-rounders: Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Dwayne Smith

Bowlers: Shane Bond, Kyle Mills, Sulieman Benn



WI-L vs NZ-L Possible Starting XI:

WI-L Predicted Starting Line-up: Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Sulieman Benn

NZ-L Predicted Line-up: Ross Taylor (c), Dean Brownlie, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Anton Devcich, Gareth Hopkins, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills

