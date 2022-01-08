WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match, January 09, 07:30 PM IST

West Indies U19 vs India U19 Dream11, WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Latest Update, WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Win, WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 App, WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 2021, WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Live Streaming

WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm up 2022 match between West Indies U19 and India U19:

The 2022 edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup is all set to be hosted by West Indies from January 14 to February 05. A total of 16 teams have travelled to the Caribbean nation and a total of 48 games will be played throughout the tournament.

Ahead of the World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to host 16 warm-up games to help the teams get accustomed to the playing conditions. In the third warm-up game, West Indies U19 will go up against India U19. Both West Indies and India are strong sides and thus fane can expect an enthralling game on cricket on Sunday.

Notably, the hosts have won the tournament just once in 2016. India, on the other hand, have been crowned champions four times. The team was outclassed by Bangladesh in the final of the last edition. West Indies will be led by Ackeem Auguste while Yash Dull will captain the runner-up.

Ahead of the match between West Indies U19 and India U19; here is everything you need to know:

WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Telecast

WI-U19 vs IND-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Live Streaming

The West Indies U19 vs India U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Match Details

The West Indies U19 vs India U19 contest will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana at 07:30 PM IST on January 09, Sunday.

WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Harnoor Singh

Vice-Captain- Matthew Nandu

Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aaradhya Yadav

Batters: Yash Dhull, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Harnoor Singh

All-rounders: Nishant Sindhu, Matthew Nandu

Bowlers: Johann Layne, Isai Thorne, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

WI-U19 vs IND-U19 Probable XIs:

West Indies U19: Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (wk), Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Jaden Carmichael, Mckenny Clarke, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne, Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase

India U19: Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Yash Dhull (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here