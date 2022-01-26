WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match, January 26, 06:30 PM IST

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between West Indies Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19: In the fourth plate quarter-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, West Indies Under 19 will be locking horns with Papua New Guinea Under 19. The encounter will be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex at 06:30 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday.

The host West Indies couldn’t make a good impact in the tournament as they lost two out of their three league matches. Their only victory in the competition came against Scotland Under 19 by seven wickets. In their other two games, the host were let down by the batters.

Papua New Guinea Under 19, on the other hand, looked completely out of form in the 50-over Championship. They lost their three league games against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Pakistan by 228 runs, 135 runs, and nine wickets respectively. Not much is expected from the team on Wednesday as well.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Under 19 and Papua New Guinea Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Telecast

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Live Streaming

West Indies Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Match Details

West Indies Under 19 vs Papua New Guinea Under 19 contest will be played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex at 06:30 PM IST on January 26, Wednesday.

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Christopher Kilapat

Vice-Captain- Katenalaki Singi

Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rivaldo Clarke, Peter Karoho

Batters: Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Katenalaki Singi

All-rounders: Christopher Kilapat, Matthew Nandu, Aue Oru

Bowlers: Junior Morea, Onaje Amory, Rasan Kevau

WI-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable XIs:

West Indies Under 19: Teddy Bishop, Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, Onaje Amory, Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke

Papua New Guinea Under 19: Christopher Kilapat, Ryan Ani, Katenalaki Singi, Peter Karoho (wk), Malcolm Aporo, Aue Oru, Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau, John Kariko, Boio Ray, Barnabas Maha (c)

