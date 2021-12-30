WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 3rd Youth One-Day, December 30, 7:00 PM IST

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Youth ODI match between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19: West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 will feature in the third Youth One Day International of the four-match series at Cumberland Playing Field, Cumberland, St Vincent, West Indies at 07:00 PM IST on December 30, Thursday. At present, the series is leveled by 1-1 with both West Indies and South Africa winning amatch each.

South Africa U19 won the first game by 18 runs. Batting first in the match, visitors scored 146 runs with the willow and were successful in restricting the opposition to 128 runs. Dewald Brevis was the main man behind the visitors’ victory as he picked up three wickets.

West Indies U19, on the other hand, made a comeback in the second One Day International as they recorded a win by eight wickets. West Indies restricted the visitors to 103 runs and then chased it comfortably within 23.2 overs.

Ahead of the match between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19; here is everything you need to know:

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Telecast

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match will not be televised in India.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Live Streaming

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Match Details

The WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match will be played at Cumberland Playing Field, Cumberland, St Vincent, West Indies at 07:00 PM IST on December 30, Thursday.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asakhe Tsaka

Vice-Captain: Matthew Nandu

Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kaden Solomons

Batters: Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, George van Heerden

Allrounders: Matthew Nandu, Michael Copeland, Andile Simelane, Jaden Carmichael

Bowlers: Anderson Mahase, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Asakhe Tsaka

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable XIs

West Indies U19: Johann Layne, Isai Thorne, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (wk), Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Jaden Carmichael, Mckenny Clarke, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c)

South Africa U19: Jade Smith, Valentine Kitime, George van Heerden (c), Michael Copeland, Gerhardus Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tsaka, Hardus Coetzer, Kaden Solomons (wk), Andile Simelane

