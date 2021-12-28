WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd Youth ODI match, December 28, 07:00 PM IST

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd Youth ODI match between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19: West Indies U19 and South Africa U19 will feature in the second Youth One Day International of the four-match series at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown at 07:00 PM IST on December 28, Tuesday. South Africa will start the encounter as favorites as they have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

The first match between the two sides saw the visiting nation securing a victory by 18 runs. Batting first in the match, South Africa were folded at a mere score of 146 runs. The opening pair of Jade Smith and Ethan Cunningham scored 34 and 30 runs, respectively. However, there was no significant contribution from the rest of the batters.

Anderson Mahase was the highest wicket-taker for the hosts with four wickets. It should have been an easy victory for West Indies but they lacked intent and discipline. The hosts collapsed at just 128 runs. The credit also goes to South African bowlers as they kept their calm in a tricky game. Dewald Brevis made the most noise with the ball as he scalped three wickets.

Ahead of the match between West Indies U19 and South Africa U19; here is everything you need to know:

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Match Details

The WI-U19 vs SA-U19 match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown at 07:00 PM IST on December 28, Tuesday.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ethan Cunningham

Vice-Captain: Teddy Bishop

Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rivaldo Clarke

Batters: Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Ethan Cunningham, Jade Smith

All-rounders: Michael Copeland, Matthew Nandu, Andile Simelane

Bowlers: Anderson Mahase, Isai Thorne, Liam Alder

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable XIs:

West Indies U19: Isai Thorne, Mckenny Clarke, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Shaqkere Parris, Giovonte Depeiza, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Shiva Sankar, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase.

South Africa U19: Gerhardus Maree, Jade Smith, Ethan Cunningham, George van Heerden, Andile Simelane, Dewald Brevis, Asakhe Tsaka, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Valentine Kitime, Michael Copeland.

