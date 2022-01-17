WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match, January 17, 6:30 pm IST

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between West Indies Under 19 and Scotland Under 19: In the eighth match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, West Indies Under 19 will be locking horns with Scotland Under 19. The encounter will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 6:30 pm IST on January 17, Monday.

Scotland Under 19 got off to a dismal start in the tournament. They lost their first match by a margin of 40 runs at the hands of Sri Lanka Under 19. The team was let down by the batters as they ended up with only 178 runs while chasing 219.

West Indies Under 19 also started the league with poor performance. They were hammered by three-time champion Australia Under 19 in their first outing by six wickets, For West Indies, batting was a sore point as they scored 169 runs while batting first.

Both West Indies and Scotland need to come up with better performance as the tournament seems to be slipping from their hands.

Ahead of the match between West Indies Under 19 and Scotland Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Telecast

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Live Streaming

West Indies Under 19 vs Scotland Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Match Details

West Indies Under 19 vs Scotland Under 19 contest will be played at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 6:30 pm IST on January 17, Monday.

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jack Jarvis

Vice-Captain- Matthew Nandu

Suggested Playing XI for WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tomas Mackintosh, Rivaldo Clarke

Batters: Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Samuel Elstone

All-rounders: Matthew Nandu, Charlie Peet, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Sean Fischer-Keogh, Onaje Amory, Olly Davidson

WI-U19 vs SCO-U19 Probable XIs:

West Indies Under 19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke, Shiva Sankar, Onaje Amory, Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza

Scotland Under 19: Christopher Cole, Charlie Tear (wk), Olly Davidson, Samuel Elstone, Tomas Mackintosh, Charlie Peet (c), Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Jack Jarvis, Rafay Khan, Lyle Robertson

