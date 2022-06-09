WI v Pak: Babar Azam Hands Man of the Match Award to Another Player; Wins Over Internet | WATCH

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam became the first batter to knock three successive one-day international hundreds twice as he anchored a five-wicket win over the West Indies in Multan on Wednesday.

Ranked number one batter in both limited overs formats, Azam cracked a brilliant 107-ball 103 with nine boundaries to help Pakistan overhaul a tough 306-run target in 49.2 overs in the first ODI. This was his third century on the trot with the other two coming 114 and 105 not out against Australia a few months back.

Meanwhile, his gesture to hand over Man of the Match award to Khushdil Shah, who also scored 41 valuable runs off 23 balls, is winning the internet. Fans know that Babar’s hundred helped set up the chase, but it was Shah’s innings that really made the win possible. That’s why when the announcer called Babar for Man of the Match trophy, the skipper was quick to withdraw, asking Shah to take the award instead.

“I would like to give this Player of the Match award to Khushdil Shah. Outstanding finish from Khushdil. You have to take it deep so that there is less pressure on the finishers,” he said.



“The situation I was in, I tried to take it deep. I have been working on my hitting for the last two years. The coaching camp in the last 10-12 days has helped. The coaches have helped me during this time. I was waiting for the balls to come to into my zone,” Shah said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

As the winning captain, Babar also addressed Shah’s finishing act, while adding his own take on his performance.

“I always try to continue my game and work on my strengths. There was a little bit of a problem during the calling when I was batting with Imam. But it got better as the partnership moved on. The wicket was a little double-paced and wasn’t that easy. There was heat but that is not an excuse. Credit to the bowlers. Shadab came back and did well. The standards he sets on the field is brilliant as well. Cricket is changing. We have to plan and play with a lot of intensity.”

