WI vs AUS 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online

Imposing their dominance in the T20I series winning 4-1, West Indies will look to continue their winning run in the 50-over matches as well. However, here’s where the hosts need to be careful as one cannot simply smash every delivery. Leading the Windies side will be Kieron Pollard, who has recovered from his injury after sitting out the T20I series against Australia.

The visitors on the other hand will see the first match without their skipper Aaron Finch, who picked up a knee injury in the fifth T20I. Alex Carey will take charge in the clash at Barbados. West Indies can take advantage of the depleted Australian side and could build form and confidence if they are able to clinch the ODI series as well. Here fans can get all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the WI vs AUS Live Streaming Match Online and TV Broadcast.

WI vs AUS 1st ODI Team News and Injury Update

Australia skipper Aaron Finch will sit out the first ODI after picking up a knee injury in the fifth T20I. The recovery process will be seen on a day-to-day basis. Alex Carey will lead the visitors for the 1st ODI till Finch’s injury assessment is declared.

West Indies, on the other hand, have a boost as Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer return to the West Indies side, adding moreammunition to their arsenal.

When will the 1st ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 21.

Where will the 1st ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The 1st ODI match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the 1st ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will commence from 12:00 AM IST.

What TV channel will broadcast the 1st ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS)?

The West Indies vs Australia cricket series will not be broadcasted in India.

How can I stream the West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI fixture?

The West Indies vs Australia cricket series is being live streamed on the Fancode App and Website.

West Indies vs Australia 1st ODI Possible starting line-ups:

West Indies Predicted Starting line-up: Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldpn Cottrell, Anderson Phillip.

Australia Predicted Starting line-up: Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Aston Turner, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc.

