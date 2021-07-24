WI vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online

The second One Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia will finally get underway on July 25, Sunday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The match was originally scheduled for July 23 but was postponed.

A member from the West Indies camp had tested positive for Covid-19, thus, both the teams were asked to get Covid-19 tesst done. Entering the contest on Sunday, Australia will be riding on confidence as they are leading the ODI series by 1-0. The visitors scripted a victory in the first match by a massive 133 runs.

For West Indies, the bowlers produced a decent show but the team was let down by the batting unit. Playing the do-or-die match on Sunday, the hosts will be hoping for a better performance from the batters.

The WI vs AUS 2nd ODI is scheduled to start at 12:00 AM IST on Sunday, July 25.

When will the 2nd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) start?

The 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, July 25.

Where will the 2nd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) be played?

The match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

What time will the 2nd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) begin?

The second ODI match will begin at 12:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA)?

The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA)?

All the matches of the West Indies vs Australia series are available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs AUS 2nd ODI, West Indies probable playing XI against Australia: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Josep, Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell

WI vs AUS 2nd ODI, Australia probable playing XI against West Indies: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (c&wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Matt Wade

