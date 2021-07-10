WI vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online

Another mouth-watering rivalry is on cards for the cricket fraternity as West Indies will square off against Australia in the second T20 International of the five-match series. The highly-anticipated thriller will be played on July 11, Sunday at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet at 05:00 am IST.

The first T20 International between both sides saw a low-scoring thriller as the bowlers ruled the show. The first innings of the encounter saw West Indies posting 145 runs on the scoreboard. Andre Russell was the highest run-getter for the Caribbean side as he smacked a half-century.

For Australia, Josh Hazelwood was the pick of the bowler with three wickets under his belt. Chasing 146, Australian batters failed to live up to their reputation. Apart from Mitchell Marsh, no other visiting batsman showed any responsibility for scoring runs and thus the team collapsed at 127.

After facing an 18-run defeat over West Indies, Australia will be desperate to secure a win to level the series.

The WI vs AUS 2nd T20I is scheduled to start at 05:00 AM IST on Sunday, July 11.

When will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, July 11.

Where will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet.

What time will the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The match will begin at 05:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS)?

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (AUS)?

The live streaming for all matches of the West Indies vs Australia series is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs AUS 2nd T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against Australia: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

WI vs AUS 2nd T20I, Australia probable playing XI against West Indies: Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

