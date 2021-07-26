WI vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online

The last One Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia will finally get underway on July 27, Tuesday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The ODI series is leveled at 1-1. The first One Day International was won by the Australian side by 133 runs.

West Indies made a comeback in the second ODI as they defeated Australia by four wickets. Nicholas Pooran was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts as he played a sublime knock of 59 runs to help them chase the target of 188 in 50 overs. Australia were let down by their batting unit as no batter played an impactful inning to take the team to a respectable score.

With the ODI series leveled at 1-1, the third One Day International will act as a tie-breaker and will decide the winner.

The WI vs AUS 3rd ODI is scheduled to start at 12:00 AM IST on Tuesday, July 27.

When will the 3rd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) start?

The 3rd ODI will be played on Tuesday, July 27.

Where will the 3rd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) be played?

The match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

What time will the 3rd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) begin?

The second ODI match will begin at 12:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA)?

The three-match ODI series between West Indies and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA)?

All the West Indies vs Australia series matches are available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs AUS 3rd ODI, West Indies probable playing XI against Australia: Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk)

WI vs AUS 3rd ODI, Australia probable playing XI against West Indies: Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matt Wade, Alex Carey (c&wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Wes Agar, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner

