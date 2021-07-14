WI vs AUS, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online

West Indies and Australia are gearing up for another exciting affair as they will square off against each other in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series. The T20I match will be played on July 15, Thursday, at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet at 05:00 am IST.

West Indies are in astounding form in the T20I series as they have scripted victory in all the three T20 Internationals thus far to seal the series by 3-0. The first T20I saw West Indies winning by 18 runs, while they won the second and third match by 56 runs and six wickets, respectively.

While the hosts are churning out impressive performances, Australia are in a dire need of a victory. Entering the contest on Thursday, the visitors are expected to fight tooth and nail to avoid a series whitewash.

The WI vs AUS 4th T20I is scheduled to start at 05:00 AM IST on Thursday, July 15.

When will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) start?

The 4th T20I will be played on Thursday, July 15.

Where will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) be played?

The match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet

What time will the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA) begin?

The match will begin at 05:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA)?

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and Australia will not be broadcasted in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I match West Indies (WI) vs Australia (SA)?

The live streaming for all matches of the West Indies vs Australia series is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

WI vs AUS 4th T20I, West Indies probable playing XI against Australia: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c), Hayden Walsh, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell

WI vs AUS 4th T20I, Australia probable playing XI against West Indies: Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Riley Meredith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

