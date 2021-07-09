WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For West Indies vs Australia 2021, 1st T20I Match, July 10, 5:00 AM IST Saturday

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia: The high-profile Australia tour of the West Indies will commence with a five-match T20I series. The first T20 International of the five-match series will be played at 05:00 am IST on July 10, Saturday at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet.

West Indies suffered a heart-breaking loss in the just-concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa. Though there were a lot of positives for the hosts, they lost to South Africa by 2-3. The Caribbean side will thus be hoping for redemption as they lock horns with Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, suffered a loss to New Zealand in their last T20I series in March. The visitors might be at a slight disadvantage as they are missing a lot of their main players including the likes of Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith, and many more.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and Australia; here is everything you need to know:

WI vs AUS Telecast

The West Indies vs Australia match will not be broadcast in India.

WI vs AUS Live Streaming

The match between WI vs AUS is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

WI vs AUS Match Details

The first T20 International of the three-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played on July 10, Saturday at 05:00 am IST at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet.

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andre Russell

Vice-Captain - Aaron Finch

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Starc, Obed McCoy

WI vs AUS Probable XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matt Wade, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

