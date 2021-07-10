WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Australia Tour of West Indies, July 11 5:00 AM IST

WI vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For West Indies and Australia Australia Tour of West Indies:Australia will face West Indies in the second T20I match on Sunday, July 11. The match will start from 5:00 AM IST at the Beausejour Stadium. The defending ICC World T20 champions had defeated the Aaron Finch led team by 18 runs. Obed McCoy became the Player of the Match. The Australian side are in West Indies for a 5 match T20I series followed by 3 ODIs.

Ahead of the match between West Indies and Australia, here is everything you need to know:

WI vs AUS Telecast

The West Indies vs Australia match will not be broadcasted in India.

WI vs AUSLive Streaming

The Live Streaming of the match will be available on Fancode app and website.

WI vs AUSMatch Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 11 at Beausejour Stadium. The game will start at 05:00 AM IST.

WI vs AUS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for WI vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket Keeper – Matthew Wade

Batsmen – Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Josh Philippe

All-rounders – Andre Russell, Ashton Agar

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Starc

WI vs AUS Probable XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder /Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye / Riley Meredith, Josh Hazlewood

